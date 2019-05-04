|
STAPLETON Ilma Rose Passed away peacefully 30-04-2019 Aged 94 Years Late of East Cessnock Beloved wife of LYLE (Dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to PETER (Dec'd) and JUNE, PAM and WARREN (Dec'd), MICHAEL and GAI (both Dec'd), TRISH and KEVIN. Much loved grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother to their FAMILIES. A dear sister Mrs JOSIE FROST and a loved member of the MORGAN and STAPLETON FAMILIES. Relatives and Friends of ILMA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba this MONDAY, 6-5-2019 at 2.00 pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 4, 2019