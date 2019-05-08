|
|
SCHAFER Ingeborg "Inge" Passed away 03-05-2019 Aged 92 Years Late of Rutherford Beloved wife of KURT (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to JOHN and RUTH, ANNEGRET and MAX, MARION and STUART (dec'd). Much loved grandmother and great grandmother to their Families. Relatives and Friends of INGE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba this FRIDAY, 10-05-2019 at 3.00 pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4932 7744 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 8, 2019