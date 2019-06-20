|
|
TAIT (Anne) Irene Anne Late of Belmont
Passed peacefully
18th June 2019
Aged 86 years
Dearly loved wife of Allan (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dianne (dec'd) and Bert, Kathryn and Peter, Debra and Tony, Annette and Geoff, Andrew and Benita. A cherished grandmother and great grandmother to her 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty, cousin and friend.
The family and friends of Anne are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held at St Lukes Uniting Church, 6 Narla Rd Belmont, on Saturday 22nd June 2019, service commencing at 11am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from June 20 to June 22, 2019