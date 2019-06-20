Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene TAIT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Anne TAIT

Notice Condolences

Irene Anne TAIT Notice
TAIT (Anne) Irene Anne Late of Belmont

Passed peacefully

18th June 2019

Aged 86 years



Dearly loved wife of Allan (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dianne (dec'd) and Bert, Kathryn and Peter, Debra and Tony, Annette and Geoff, Andrew and Benita. A cherished grandmother and great grandmother to her 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty, cousin and friend.



The family and friends of Anne are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held at St Lukes Uniting Church, 6 Narla Rd Belmont, on Saturday 22nd June 2019, service commencing at 11am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from June 20 to June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.