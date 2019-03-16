|
BENSON IRENE Passed away 7th March 2019
Late of Elermore Glen, formerly of Stockton
Aged 90 Years
Dearly loved wife of Ken (deceased).
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of
Janet and Martin Ryan, and Loryn and Eros Franco. Loved grandmother and great grandmother to their families.
She now sleeps awaiting The Resurrection
Relatives and friends of IRENE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park,
Cessnock Rd; Ryhope on MONDAY 18th March at 10:00am; then to be laid to rest.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 16, 2019