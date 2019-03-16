Home
BENSON IRENE Passed away 7th March 2019

Late of Elermore Glen, formerly of Stockton

Aged 90 Years



Dearly loved wife of Ken (deceased).

Much loved mother and mother-in-law of

Janet and Martin Ryan, and Loryn and Eros Franco. Loved grandmother and great grandmother to their families.



She now sleeps awaiting The Resurrection



Relatives and friends of IRENE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park,

Cessnock Rd; Ryhope on MONDAY 18th March at 10:00am; then to be laid to rest.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
