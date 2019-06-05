Home
Services
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Resources
More Obituaries for IRIS EVANS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRIS EILEEN EVANS

Notice Condolences

IRIS EILEEN EVANS Notice
EVANS IRIS EILEEN Late of

Belmont North

Passed away

peacefully 1.6.2019

Aged 79 Years



Dearly loved wife of Arthur. Much loved mother and mother in law of Tracy and Darren. Adored Grandma of Tahlia and Milarnee.



Relatives and friends of IRIS are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St Francis Xavier's Catholic Church, 38 Ernest St, Belmont on FRIDAY 7th June 2019 commencing at 12.00pm. Following for burial at Catherine Hil Bay Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.