COOPER Iris Elizabeth Late of Coal Point
Passed Away 5th May 2019
Aged 90 Years
Adoring wife of Stanley (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Sandra Morrow, Craig Morrow & Louise, Kenneth 'Digger' Morrow (dec), Julia & Kimble Birch. Stepmother to Denise & Roslyn. Sister of Harry (dec), Olga (dec), Warren (dec), Rita Bullen, and James 'Mickey'(dec). Grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 12. Much loved aunty & sister-in-law.
'Loved By All'
Family and friends are invited to attend Iris' Funeral Service this Monday, 13th May 2019 commencing 11.00am at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope.
