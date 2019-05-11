Home
Iris Elizabeth COOPER
COOPER Iris Elizabeth Late of Coal Point

Passed Away 5th May 2019

Aged 90 Years



Adoring wife of Stanley (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Sandra Morrow, Craig Morrow & Louise, Kenneth 'Digger' Morrow (dec), Julia & Kimble Birch. Stepmother to Denise & Roslyn. Sister of Harry (dec), Olga (dec), Warren (dec), Rita Bullen, and James 'Mickey'(dec). Grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 12. Much loved aunty & sister-in-law.



'Loved By All'



Family and friends are invited to attend Iris' Funeral Service this Monday, 13th May 2019 commencing 11.00am at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 11, 2019
