COLLINS, Iris Evelyn Passed away peacefully at Moonby House Aged Care Kootingal 30th April, 2019 Aged 100 Years and 5 months Dearly loved wife of Bert (dec'd). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Bill & Margaret Jamieson (both dec'd) and Keith & Bernice Jamieson. Very special aunt, great aunt and great great aunt of their families. Privately Cremated Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 11, 2019