|
|
DARCY IRIS MADELINE Aged 95 years
of Green Hills
Nursing Home
formerly of New Lambton and Paterson
Much loved wife of JOE (dec). Dearly loved sister of WAL (dec), PHYLLIS, MARJORIE, ARTHUR (dec). Beloved sister-in-law, aunt and great aunt. Loved member of the HEMSON and DARCY families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of Iris' life at Fry Bros Chapel, 48 Banks St, East Maitland on THURSDAY 21st March 2019 at 11am. Thence for burial at East Maitland Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 19, 2019