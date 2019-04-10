|
MULCONRY (Butler) Irma Joyce Late of Argenton
Passed peacefully
8th April 2019
Aged 86 years
Dearly loved wife of Bede (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Michelle, and Leonie. Cherished Nan of Christopher, Timothy, and Riley. Loved sister, sister-in-law, and aunty.
The family and friends of Irma are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in Holy Cross Catholic Church, 30 Oakland St Glendale, on Thursday 11th April 2019, service commencing at 11am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 10, 2019