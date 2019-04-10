Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Irma MULCONRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma Joyce MULCONRY

Notice Condolences

Irma Joyce MULCONRY Notice
MULCONRY (Butler) Irma Joyce Late of Argenton

Passed peacefully

8th April 2019

Aged 86 years



Dearly loved wife of Bede (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Michelle, and Leonie. Cherished Nan of Christopher, Timothy, and Riley. Loved sister, sister-in-law, and aunty.



The family and friends of Irma are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in Holy Cross Catholic Church, 30 Oakland St Glendale, on Thursday 11th April 2019, service commencing at 11am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.