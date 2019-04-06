Home
Isobel Jean GODBEE

Isobel Jean GODBEE Notice
GODBEE Isobel Jean Late of Lakelands,

Formerly of

Taree & Merewether

Passed away

5th April, 2019

Aged 91 Years



Dearly loved wife of the late Ray Godbee. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Robert and Margaret, Wendy and Edward (dec'd.), Craig and Linda. Loved grandmother of Stephen, Daina, Michelle, Paul, Nicole, Adam, Kirsty, and Cameron and great grandmother of their families. Much loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the Godbee and Tiplady families.



The family and friends of Isobel are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel 444 Pacific Hwy., Belmont this Thursday 11th April, 2019. Service commencing at 10am. A private interment will follow.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
