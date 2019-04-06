|
GODBEE Isobel Jean Late of Lakelands,
Formerly of
Taree & Merewether
Passed away
5th April, 2019
Aged 91 Years
Dearly loved wife of the late Ray Godbee. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Robert and Margaret, Wendy and Edward (dec'd.), Craig and Linda. Loved grandmother of Stephen, Daina, Michelle, Paul, Nicole, Adam, Kirsty, and Cameron and great grandmother of their families. Much loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the Godbee and Tiplady families.
The family and friends of Isobel are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel 444 Pacific Hwy., Belmont this Thursday 11th April, 2019. Service commencing at 10am. A private interment will follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 6, 2019