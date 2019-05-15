Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivan MORROW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivan Bruce MORROW

Notice Condolences

Ivan Bruce MORROW Notice
MORROW Ivan Bruce Late of Belmont Sth

Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family

11th May, 2019

Aged 91 Years



Dearly loved husband of Dawn. Much loved father of Michelle (dec'd), Anne, Jill, and Cathy. Loved grandfather and great grandfather. Cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family.



The family and friends of Ivan are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) Tomorrow Thursday 16th May, 2019 service commencing at 3pm.



'In God's

Loving Care'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.