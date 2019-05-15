|
|
MORROW Ivan Bruce Late of Belmont Sth
Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family
11th May, 2019
Aged 91 Years
Dearly loved husband of Dawn. Much loved father of Michelle (dec'd), Anne, Jill, and Cathy. Loved grandfather and great grandfather. Cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family.
The family and friends of Ivan are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) Tomorrow Thursday 16th May, 2019 service commencing at 3pm.
'In God's
Loving Care'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 15, 2019