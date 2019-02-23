Home
IVAN PECARSKI

IVAN PECARSKI Notice
PECARSKI IVAN Late of Kotara South

Aged 78 Years



Dearly loved husband of Milica. Loving father and father-in-law of Vesna and Chris, Doug and Liz. Adored Dedo of Becky and Michael, Jamie, and Jack.



Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend IVAN'S Funeral Service to be conducted in St. Naum Ohrid Serbian Orthodox Church, Gosford Road, Broadmeadow, this TUESDAY 26th February 2019 at 10.00am. Thence for interment at Wallsend Cemetery.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
