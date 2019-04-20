|
Taylor
J Stuart (Squiz)
25.09.34 - 16.04.19
Aged 84
Late of Palm Beach, formerly Newcastle. Died peacefully at home. Loving husband of Jill. Father of Strachan, Jann (deceased), Scot, Elke & Sasha. Loved grandfather of Jess, Ellen, Pia, Nick, Jasmin, Maddy, Josie, Annabel, Ari and Nate.
Enormous gratitude to all the staff at the Northern Breaches Hospital ICU for your care, support and respect.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Squiz's life at the Elanora County Club, Monday 29 April at 2.30pm, (dress code applies)
Guardian Funerals
197 Delhi Road, North Ryde, 02 9887 2244
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 20, 2019