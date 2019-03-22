Home
James Arthur COOPER

James Arthur COOPER
COOPER James Arthur 'Jim'

Late of Speers Point

Passed away

19th March, 2019

Aged 66 Years



Dearly loved husband of Gai. Loving son of Lola and Ron (dec'd.). Much loved father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The family and friends of Jim are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park Crematorium, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope Friday (Today) 22nd March, 2019. Service commencing at 10am.



In lieu of flowers, donations to 'The Mark Hughes Foundation' can be left at the service in Jim's memory.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 22, 2019
