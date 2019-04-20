|
|
WHITE James Claude 'Jim'
Late of
Woodlands Lodge
Formerly of
Elermore Vale and
England.
Passed away
6th April, 2019
Aged 85 Years
Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Much loved father of James and Mandy. Loving grandad of Lia and Jasmine.
The family and friends of Jim are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel Harris St., Wallsend this Tuesday 23rd April, 2019. Service commencing at 12 noon.
Jim's family wish to convey their thanks for the wonderful care extended by the staff at Woodlands Lodge during the past 3 years.
Please wear casual clothing.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 20, 2019