James Claude WHITE

WHITE James Claude 'Jim'

Late of

Woodlands Lodge

Formerly of

Elermore Vale and

England.

Passed away

6th April, 2019

Aged 85 Years



Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Much loved father of James and Mandy. Loving grandad of Lia and Jasmine.



The family and friends of Jim are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel Harris St., Wallsend this Tuesday 23rd April, 2019. Service commencing at 12 noon.



Jim's family wish to convey their thanks for the wonderful care extended by the staff at Woodlands Lodge during the past 3 years.



Please wear casual clothing.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
