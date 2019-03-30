|
|
DOOLAN James "Jimmy" Passed away
peacefully
29th March 2019
Late of Buttaba
Aged 78 Years
Much loved partner and friend of Elaine. Loved father and father-in-law of Jamie, Paul and Leanne and step father of Jenny and Tony, Sue, Brett. Loving pop of Brittany, Angus, Caitlin, Alissa, Daniel, Elise and their families. Great pop of Rory, Penny and Oliver. Much loved by his brothers Tommy and Ian and the Doolan family of Scotland. Missed terribly by our little pet Toby.
Forever in our Hearts
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of JIMMY's Life this THURSDAY 4th April 2019 in the Chapel, Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road Ryhope commencing 12pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2019