James Leslie PARISH

Late of Tanilba Bay

Formerly of Wallsend

Passed away peacefully

Surrounded by His loving Family

27th May 2019

Aged 82 Years



Blessed to have found the loves of his life in Val (dec'd) & Jen. Adored father and father-in-law of Christine & Peter Lucas, Leanne & Ian Pettigrew (dec'd), Steven & Sharon Parish, Kim & Phillip Brown, Michael Watkins, Sally & Graham Hiscox, Jane & John Watson, cherished grandfather & great-grandfather to their beautiful families. Greatly loved by his 5 brothers and their families and will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to have known him.



The relatives and friends of Jim are warmly invited to attend the celebration of his life to be held at The Chapel, 444 Pacific Highway Belmont, this Tuesday 4th June 2019, commencing at 11am.



'A life with love is a life that's been lived'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 1, 2019
