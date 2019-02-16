Home
C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
James "Jim" LEVY

James "Jim" LEVY Notice
LEVY James Arthur "Jim" Passed away 26.01.2019 Aged 68 Years Late of Cessnock Loving father and father-in-law to KIM and ROBERT MOWATT, RODNEY and MEL LEVY, LLOYD and PRUE LEVY, JAMIE DALEY, SCOTT and MICHELLE LEVY. Much loved grandfather to their FAMILIES. Family and Friends of JIM are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Westcott St., Cessnock this TUESDAY, 19.2.2019 at 2pm; thence for interment in the Lawn Cemetery, Aberdare. In lieu of flowers, donations to Vet Affairs may be left at the Church. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
