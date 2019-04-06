|
|
TENNANT JAMES LEWIS "JIM" (Top Cat)
Late of Coal Point, formerly of Kilaben Bay
Passed away peacefully
With loving family by his side
3rd April 2019
Aged 92 years
Dearly loved husband of the late Daphne Tennant. Treasured father and father-in-law of Lloy and Jan, Kay and Thomas. Dedicated Grandpa of Brendan, Joel, Jasmin and their partners. Cherished Great Grandpa of Audrey. Loved brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.
The Family and Friends of JIM are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Thursday 11th April 2019, Service commencing at 2.30pm.
'FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 6, 2019