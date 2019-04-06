Home
JAMES LEWIS "JIM" TENNANT

JAMES LEWIS "JIM" TENNANT Notice
TENNANT JAMES LEWIS "JIM" (Top Cat)



Late of Coal Point, formerly of Kilaben Bay

Passed away peacefully

With loving family by his side

3rd April 2019

Aged 92 years



Dearly loved husband of the late Daphne Tennant. Treasured father and father-in-law of Lloy and Jan, Kay and Thomas. Dedicated Grandpa of Brendan, Joel, Jasmin and their partners. Cherished Great Grandpa of Audrey. Loved brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.



The Family and Friends of JIM are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Thursday 11th April 2019, Service commencing at 2.30pm.



'FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
