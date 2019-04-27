Home
TAYLOR: James Passed away peacefully at Green Hills Residential Care Service, Fresh Hope Care, on April 24, 2019, aged 88 years. Loving father & father in law of Sharon & Roman, Paul, Therese, Damian & Michelle, Martin, Marion & Colin. Dear Granddad of Neal, Maddison, Amy, Eden, Quinn, Eve & Luke. Loving son of Andrew & Ellen (dec'd), and dear brother & brother in law of Mena (dec'd) & Kevin Barrett. Jim will be sadly missed by his loving family & many dear friends. Now at peace. Requiem Mass for the repose of Jim's soul will be celebrated at St. James Catholic Church, Brook St. Muswellbrook on Tuesday April 30th at 2:00pm. Private Cremation will be held the following day. Muswellbrook Funeral Services John Folpp Director 02 65431174 muswellbrookfuneral services.net.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019
