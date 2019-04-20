Home
James Thomas MCINALLY


1921 - 2019 Notice Condolences
James Thomas MCINALLY Notice
MCINALLY (Jock) James Thomas Late of Mount Hutton

Formerly Dundee (Scotland)

Passed peacefully

11th April 2019

Aged 98 years



Dearly loved husband of Veronica. Much loved father and father-in-law of James and Janice, Linda, Stephen, and Robert (dec'd) and Jean. Cherished 'Poppy Jock' to Michele and Neil, Jane, and Angela, and his 9 great grandchildren.



Please be advised that a private service has taken place at the families request.



James was a piper in the 51st Black Watch Highland Regiment:



'Nemo Me Impune Lacessit'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
