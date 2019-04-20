|
|
MCINALLY (Jock) James Thomas Late of Mount Hutton
Formerly Dundee (Scotland)
Passed peacefully
11th April 2019
Aged 98 years
Dearly loved husband of Veronica. Much loved father and father-in-law of James and Janice, Linda, Stephen, and Robert (dec'd) and Jean. Cherished 'Poppy Jock' to Michele and Neil, Jane, and Angela, and his 9 great grandchildren.
Please be advised that a private service has taken place at the families request.
James was a piper in the 51st Black Watch Highland Regiment:
'Nemo Me Impune Lacessit'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 20, 2019