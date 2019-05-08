Home
BURGESS Jan Aged 76 years Of East Maitland Dearly loved wife of Brian (Dec), mother and mother-in-law of Lee and Alison, Tony and Renee, Jane and Ben, grandmother of Aaron, Ashleigh, Jayden, Briannah, Matthew, Sam, Sienna, Jack and Evie and great grandmother of Hallie and a loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Jan's Family invite you to a Service of Celebration for Jan's Life to be held in the North Chapel of the Crematorium, Beresfield this Saturday 11th May, 2019 commencing at 10 o'clock.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from May 8 to May 10, 2019
