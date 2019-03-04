Home
JAN ELIZABETH MARSHALL

MARSHALL JAN ELIZABETH Late of Swansea

Passed peacefully

1st March 2019

Aged 66 years



Dearly loved wife of John, much loved mother and mother in law of Todd & Tania, Rachael & Brad Smith, Daniel, loving Grandma of Brooke, Jack, Katelyn, Liam and Alyssa. Loved sister and sister in law of Kerrie & Tony and Mark & Theresa.



Family and friends of JAN are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont on THURSDAY 7th March 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.



Forever In Our Hearts



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
