JAN JORDAN

JAN JORDAN Notice
JORDAN JAN Aged 82 years

of New Lambton

Much Loved wife of PETER, mother and mother in law of DAVID and MAREE, MONICA and TONY, NEIL, CRAIG and KARLENE, and SCOTT. Grandma of DANIEL and STEPHANIE, RENATA, TARA, BRYCE and MADDIE. Great Grandma of ELLA. Sister of JOAN and GARRY.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service in celebration of JAN's life at St Therese's Catholic Church, Royal Street, New Lambton, FRIDAY 8th March, 2019 at 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
