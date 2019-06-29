Home
Services
France Family Funerals
45 Stockton Street
Nelson Bay, New South Wales 2315
4981 4488
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet SHARP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Lorraine SHARP

Add a Memory
Janet Lorraine SHARP Notice
SHARP Janet Lorraine 'Jan'

OAM

21st June 2019

Aged 74 years

Of Bobs Farm



Dearly loved wife of Warren. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Belinda and Greg, Matthew and Sandy, Kristina and John, Rebecca and Chris, and Lynne and Andrew. Loving Nan to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to her family.



Family and Friends are invited to attend JAN's Funeral Service to be held in the Port Stephens Salvation Army Church, 14 Port Stephens Drive, Anna Bay on MONDAY 1st July 2019 at 2.00pm. A private cremation will follow.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.