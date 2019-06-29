|
SHARP Janet Lorraine 'Jan'
OAM
21st June 2019
Aged 74 years
Of Bobs Farm
Dearly loved wife of Warren. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Belinda and Greg, Matthew and Sandy, Kristina and John, Rebecca and Chris, and Lynne and Andrew. Loving Nan to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to her family.
Family and Friends are invited to attend JAN's Funeral Service to be held in the Port Stephens Salvation Army Church, 14 Port Stephens Drive, Anna Bay on MONDAY 1st July 2019 at 2.00pm. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 29, 2019