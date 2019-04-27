|
|
LEWIS JANET MARY Aged 84 years
of Fingal Bay
formerly of East Maitland
Much loved wife of JEFFREY (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of RODNEY, DAVID, and CATHERINE and ANDREW. Cherished Nanna of RACHEL.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of JANET's life at St Michael's Catholic Church, Sproule St, Nelson Bay for a Catholic Liturgy on WEDNESDAY, 1st May 2019 at 12noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations for the Stroke Foundation may be left at the church.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 27, 2019