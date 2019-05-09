|
|
TRESIDDER Janette Irene Known as Jan. Late of Gloucester. Passed away peacefully on 6th May 2019.
Aged 57 Years.
Loving mother & mother in-law to Adam & Sheridan, Luke & Eliza. Proud and loving Nana to Chloe, Mia, Scarlett & Phoebe. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jan's Funeral Service to be held at the Uniting Church, Gloucester on Friday 10th May 2019 commencing at 10am prior to a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Gloucester Breast Cancer Support Group would be warmly appreciated.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2019