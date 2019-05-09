Home
Services
W T Howard Funerals
5 Flett Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
(02) 6552 1057
Resources
More Obituaries for Janette TRESIDDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janette Irene TRESIDDER

Notice Condolences

Janette Irene TRESIDDER Notice
TRESIDDER Janette Irene Known as Jan. Late of Gloucester. Passed away peacefully on 6th May 2019.

Aged 57 Years.

Loving mother & mother in-law to Adam & Sheridan, Luke & Eliza. Proud and loving Nana to Chloe, Mia, Scarlett & Phoebe. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jan's Funeral Service to be held at the Uniting Church, Gloucester on Friday 10th May 2019 commencing at 10am prior to a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Gloucester Breast Cancer Support Group would be warmly appreciated.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.