THOMSON JANETTE ALISON Aged 85 years Passed away at her home March 1st 2019 "Goodbye to our beloved mother and Granny Janny" Avid gardener, reader, bridge player and friend to all she met. She will be dearly missed by her daughter Prue; grandchildren Angus, Nina and their partners; and great grandchild. JANETTE'S memorial service will be held at her greatly cherished Christ Church Cathedral, Newcastle, this SATURDAY 9th March 2019, commencing at 10.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
