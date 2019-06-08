|
|
CROESE Janice Elizabeth Late of Carey Bay
Passed unexpectedly
31st May 2019
Aged 75 years
Dearly loved wife of Barry. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Darren and Kirstin, Jason and Tracey. A cherished Nanna to Britteney, Jordan, Connor, Jamie-Leigh, Mitchell, Brandon and Sophie.
The family and friends of Janice are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Thursday 13th June 2019, service commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 8, 2019