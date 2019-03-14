Home
Fry Bros
48 Banks Street
East Maitland, New South Wales 2323
02 49336155
JANICE KAY HACKETT

JANICE KAY HACKETT Notice
HACKETT JANICE KAY 'JAN'

Aged 67 years

of Bonnells Bay

Much loved partner of COLETTE. Loved sister and sister-in-law of GARRY and LORRAINE. Loving aunt of TRISH, DONNA and their families. Much loved member of the HACKETT and NANCARROW familes and cherished friend to many, especially HELEN and JULIE.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of JAN's life at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Rd, Ryhope on FRIDAY 15th March 2019 at 10am.

In lieu of flowers, donations for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service may be left at the chapel.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
