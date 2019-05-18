Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice MCLAUGHLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice MCLAUGHLIN

Notice Condolences

Janice MCLAUGHLIN Notice
MCLAUGHLIN Janice 'Jan'

Late of Teralba

Formerly of

Barrington & Tinonee

Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family

14th May, 2019

Aged 80 Years



Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Simone (dec'd), Lisa & Russell, Dean & Jill. Loved and adored Gran of Callum, Emily, and Lachlan. Sister of Jack, sister-in-law and aunt of her family.



The family and friends of Jan are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Wednesday 22nd May, 2019 service commencing at 9.30am.



A burial service will follow at Gloucester Cemetery, Cemetery Rd, Gloucester commencing at 1.30pm.



'Dearly Loved,

Forever missed'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.