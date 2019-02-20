|
|
THOMPSON Jason Dennis Late of Gwandalan
Formerly Swansea
Passed suddenly
4th February, 2019
Aged 45 Years
Dearly loved husband of Jeralin. Much loved Dad of Colin, Patrick, Aleson, and Dennis. Adored son of Dennis & Beverley. Cherished brother of Belinda, and Kristen. A good mate to many.
The family and friends of Jason are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Friday 22nd February, 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.
'Forever Young'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 20, 2019