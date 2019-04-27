Home
QUINLAN JAYE ELLEN (Nee Dates) Passed away 22nd April 2019 Late of Carrington Dearly loved wife of Malcolm Quinlan (dec). Mother of Tracey, Leonard, Vicki, Malcolm, Benjamin and Johnathan. Loving grandmother to their families. Loved daughter of Leonard (dec), Beryl Dates and daughter-in-law of Sid and Daisy Quinlan (both dec). Much loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty, niece and cousin.. Jaye's relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at Mayfield Baptist Church 121 Hanbury Street, Mayfield on Thursday, 2nd May 2019 at 12pm. At the conclusion of this service the cortege will proceed to Sandgate Lawn Cemetery.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
