More Obituaries for Jean MAURICE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Doris MAURICE

Notice Condolences

Jean Doris MAURICE Notice
MAURICE (nee Conway) Jean Doris 16th March 2019

Aged 93 years

Late of Stockton



Dearly loved wife of Arthur (dec'd). Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Lester and Ivy, Michael and Margaret, David and Robyn. Loving grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Much loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to her family.



Family and Friends are invited to attend JEAN's Funeral Liturgy to be held in St Peter-In-Chains Catholic Church, Dunbar Street, Stockton on FRIDAY 22/03/19 at 1.30pm. A private cremation will follow.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
