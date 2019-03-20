|
|
MAURICE (nee Conway) Jean Doris 16th March 2019
Aged 93 years
Late of Stockton
Dearly loved wife of Arthur (dec'd). Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Lester and Ivy, Michael and Margaret, David and Robyn. Loving grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Much loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to her family.
Family and Friends are invited to attend JEAN's Funeral Liturgy to be held in St Peter-In-Chains Catholic Church, Dunbar Street, Stockton on FRIDAY 22/03/19 at 1.30pm. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 20, 2019