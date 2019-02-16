|
|
REID (Nee: de SYLVA) Jean Ellen Late of Belmont
Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family
8th February, 2019
Aged 91 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late David John Reid. Loving and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dianne and Neil, Christine & Brian, and Janette. Loved and adored Grandma of Matthew & Bethany, Anthony and Claire, Jarreth and Alison, Travis and Rebecca, Stefan, Timothy and Mel, Samuel and Tess. A proud Great Grandma of their families.
The Family & Friends of Jean are advised that a Memorial Service will be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Friday 22nd February, 2019 service commencing at 3pm.
'Together Again'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 16, 2019