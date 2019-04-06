Home
JEAN HONEY

Notice

JEAN HONEY
HONEY (nee Lee) JEAN

Late of Southern Cross Care,

formerly of Waratah

Passed away

28th March 2019

Aged 93 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Ivo Honey. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Sandy, Jen and Len, Susan and Bruce. Loving Grandma of Craig, Natalie, Samara, Tarlena, Lauren, Rebecca and their partners. Loving Grandy of her great grandchildren Emma, Kade, Allira, Lucy, Leo, Evie, and Milo. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



The Family and Friends of JEAN are advised that her Funeral took place privately.



JEAN'S family would like to thank the staff at Southern Cross Care Caves Beach for their wonderful care, support and kindness

while caring for JEAN.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
