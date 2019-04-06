|
|
HONEY (nee Lee) JEAN
Late of Southern Cross Care,
formerly of Waratah
Passed away
28th March 2019
Aged 93 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Ivo Honey. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Sandy, Jen and Len, Susan and Bruce. Loving Grandma of Craig, Natalie, Samara, Tarlena, Lauren, Rebecca and their partners. Loving Grandy of her great grandchildren Emma, Kade, Allira, Lucy, Leo, Evie, and Milo. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
The Family and Friends of JEAN are advised that her Funeral took place privately.
JEAN'S family would like to thank the staff at Southern Cross Care Caves Beach for their wonderful care, support and kindness
while caring for JEAN.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 6, 2019