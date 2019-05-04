Home
JEAN LOUISA WILKINS

Notice Condolences

JEAN LOUISA WILKINS Notice
WILKINS (nee Turner) JEAN LOUISA

Late of Merewether

Passed away

30th April 2019

Aged 82 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Doug Wilkins. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kerri and David, Jenny and Mark. Loving Nanna of Luke, Melanie, Samantha, Cassie, Chloe and her great grandson William. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



The Family and Friends of JEAN are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Monday 6th May 2019, Service commencing at 2.30pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 4, 2019
