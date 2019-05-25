Home
Jean May CRESSY

Notice Condolences

Jean May CRESSY Notice
CRESSY Jean May Passed away

peacefully

19th May 2019

Late of

Wallsend Aged Care

Formerly of Swansea

Aged 67 Years



Dearly loved wife of Edward 'Ted' (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Mel, Dot and Glen, Gayle and Peter, Terri and Kyle. Adored nanny of Naomi, Michael, Luke, Brock, Chloe, Ethan, Logan, Dean, Damon and Evie. Loved sister of Joyce and Dot.



Elvis has left

the building



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of JEAN's Life this TUESDAY 28th May 2019 in the David Lloyd Chapel, 599 Pacific Highway Belmont commencing 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 25, 2019
