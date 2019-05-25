|
|
CRESSY Jean May Passed away
peacefully
19th May 2019
Late of
Wallsend Aged Care
Formerly of Swansea
Aged 67 Years
Dearly loved wife of Edward 'Ted' (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Mel, Dot and Glen, Gayle and Peter, Terri and Kyle. Adored nanny of Naomi, Michael, Luke, Brock, Chloe, Ethan, Logan, Dean, Damon and Evie. Loved sister of Joyce and Dot.
Elvis has left
the building
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of JEAN's Life this TUESDAY 28th May 2019 in the David Lloyd Chapel, 599 Pacific Highway Belmont commencing 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 25, 2019