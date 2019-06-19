Home
Jean WILLIAMS

WILLIAMS Jean Late of Mayfield

Passed peacefully

11th June, 2019

Aged 91 Years



Dearly loved wife of the late Roy Williams. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Nerida and Jeff, and Neil. Loving grandmother and great grandmother of their families. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the Williams, Wallace and Pettigrew families.



Jean's family and friends are advised that her Funeral has taken place privately, in accordance with her wishes.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 19, 2019
