JEANETTE "JAN" HOMER

HOMER JEANETTE 'JAN' Late of

Belmont North

Passed peacefully

13th February 2019

Aged 86 years



Dearly loved wife of George, much loved mother and mother in law of Steve & Julie, John & Kerry, Warren & Sally, Phil & Alissa, and loving Nanny of their families. Loved sister, sister in law and aunty.



Family and friends of JAN are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 40 Ernest St , Belmont on TUESDAY 19th February 2019 service commencing at 10am.



Forever In Our Hearts



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
