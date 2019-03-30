Home
BACK (nee Chegwidden) JENNIFER Loved wife of PAUL, very cherished daughter of LYN and LEN, beloved sister of ANNIE and LOU.

Much loved by all whose lives she touched.

As per JEN's wishes a private cremation has been arranged and a Celebration of her life will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Dawson Street, Cooks Hill on MONDAY, 8th April 2019, at 11.30am.

JEN requested guests wear bright colourful clothes (not black) and in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the PANCARE Foundation. These can be left at the church or online at www.pancare.org.au.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2019
