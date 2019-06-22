Home
DEAN (Skinner) Jennifer Late of Wallsend

Passed peacefully

20th June 2019

Aged 68 years



Dearly loved wife of Zoran. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Annette, Troy and Tania. Cherished Nan to Laura, Joel, Ryan and Emma. Adored daughter-in-law of Gerda. Loved sister and sister-in-law to Val and Bob.



The family and friends of Jenny are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Wednesday 26th June 2019, service commencing at 9.30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019
