Jennifer Jane McKinlay FIELD

FIELD Jennifer Jane McKinlay Late of Nelson Bay

Passed suddenly

27th March, 2019

Aged 62 Years



Dearly loved daughter of Margaret and Kenneth (dec'd) Field. Much loved sister of John (dec'd), Robyn, William, and Margaret. Cherished sister-in-law, adored aunt and great aunt of her family.



The family and friends of Jennifer are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Dr, Beresfield this Tuesday 2nd April, 2019 service commencing at 1pm.



'Dearly Loved,

Forever Missed'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
