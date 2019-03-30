|
|
FIELD Jennifer Jane McKinlay Late of Nelson Bay
Passed suddenly
27th March, 2019
Aged 62 Years
Dearly loved daughter of Margaret and Kenneth (dec'd) Field. Much loved sister of John (dec'd), Robyn, William, and Margaret. Cherished sister-in-law, adored aunt and great aunt of her family.
The family and friends of Jennifer are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Dr, Beresfield this Tuesday 2nd April, 2019 service commencing at 1pm.
'Dearly Loved,
Forever Missed'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2019