|
|
WRIGHT (Jenny) Jennifer Maree Late of Cardiff
Passed unexpectedly
8th June 2019
Aged 59 years
Dearly loved wife of John. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peta and Ryan, Candice and Michael, Casey-Jo and Richard. Cherished Nanny to Norah, Cohen and Genevieve. A treasured sister, sister-in-law, aunty, cousin and friend.
The family and friends of Jenny are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Tuesday 18th June 2019, service commencing at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from June 14 to June 15, 2019