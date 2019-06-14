Home
WRIGHT (Jenny) Jennifer Maree Late of Cardiff

Passed unexpectedly

8th June 2019

Aged 59 years



Dearly loved wife of John. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peta and Ryan, Candice and Michael, Casey-Jo and Richard. Cherished Nanny to Norah, Cohen and Genevieve. A treasured sister, sister-in-law, aunty, cousin and friend.



The family and friends of Jenny are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Tuesday 18th June 2019, service commencing at 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from June 14 to June 15, 2019
