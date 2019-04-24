|
|
ALDERSON Jeremy John Aged 37 years
Late of Lakelands
Loving and devoted father of Ethan and Kiara and husband of Cathy. Dearly loved son and step son of John and Christine; Megan and Brett. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Jodie and Paul, Lauren and Chad, Tim, Alyssa and Ben. Cherished grandson of John and Patricia Alderson; Jim (dec) and Gwenda Dawes. Much loved nephew, uncle and cousin. Dearly loved member of the Alderson, Meek and Dawes families and a dear friend to many.
Family and friends are invited to attend the service for JEREMY to be held in the chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope this TUESDAY 30th April 2019 commencing at 10.30am.
'Sadly missed by all'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 24, 2019