SUSKA JERZY "GEORGE" Aged 96 years
of Ashtonfield
Much loved husband of LOLA, adored father of CHEZ and VAL, YURI and BEV and TERESA. Cherished Poppy of SHANE, TROY, SONYA, LEANNE, AMANDA and his seven great grandchildren.
The family wish to thank the Maitland Polish Community and the staff at Scalabrini Nursing Home, Allambie Heights for their support and love.
Family and friends are warmly invited to Mass of Thanksgiving for JERZY at St Mary's Chapel, Victoria St, Maitland on THURSDAY 16th May, 2019 at 11am. Thence for burial at Sandgate Cemetery.
