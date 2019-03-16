|
|
BRAMBLE (Hanneman) Jessica Kathleen 'JESSE'
Aged 88 years
Late of
Mayfield Aged Care
Formerly of
Adamstown
Dearly loved wife of Donald (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Mary (dec), Kim and Bruce, Paul and Yvonne, Michael and Margaret. Much loved Nan to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Beloved sister of Norma (dec), Elizabeth, Alice and Dorothy and sister-in-law of Elizabeth.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the celebration of JESSE's life to held in the David Lloyd Chapel, 200 Brunker Road, Adamstown on WEDNESDAY 20th March 2019 commencing at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 16, 2019