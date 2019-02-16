Home
Jessica Louise EVANS

Jessica Louise EVANS Notice
EVANS (Nee: Brown) Jessica Louise 'Jess'

Late of Belmont

Passed peacefully with her

loving family by her side

9th February, 2019

Aged 35 Years



Dearly loved wife of Mitchell. Much loved and devoted mum of Evie-Shy and Sylas. Cherished daughter of Philip and Megan Brown. Loved daughter-in-law of John and Betty Evans. Treasured grand-daughter of Stirling Sanderson. Cherished sister of Kassandra, Cody, Dominique, sister-in-law and aunt to her family.



The family and friends of Jess are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Tuesday 19th February, 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.



In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Jess, donations to the 'Niim Clinic, Gold Coast' may be made at the service.



'Always & Forever'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
