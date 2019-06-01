|
|
BRAMBLE Jessie Grace Late of Bulahdelah.
Formerly of Topi Topi. Passed away peacefully at home on 29th May 2019
Aged 99 years
Loving wife of Henry (dec). Dearly loved mother, mother in law, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother & friend to many.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jessie's Graveside Funeral Service to be held at Bungwahl Cemetery, Bungwahl on Wednesday 5th June 2019 commencing at 11.00am prior to interment.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 1, 2019