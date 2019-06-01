Home
Jessie Grace BRAMBLE

Jessie Grace BRAMBLE Notice
BRAMBLE Jessie Grace Late of Bulahdelah.

Formerly of Topi Topi. Passed away peacefully at home on 29th May 2019

Aged 99 years

Loving wife of Henry (dec). Dearly loved mother, mother in law, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother & friend to many.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jessie's Graveside Funeral Service to be held at Bungwahl Cemetery, Bungwahl on Wednesday 5th June 2019 commencing at 11.00am prior to interment.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 1, 2019
