Joan Doreen COOPER

Joan Doreen COOPER Notice
COOPER (Gordon) Joan Doreen Late of Waratah

Passed away peacefully



Adored wife of John(dec'd), much loved mother of Mary-Ellen, Colleen(dec'd), Michael and Bruce. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother.



The family and friends of Joan are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held at The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 3rd May 2019 commencing at 12noon.



In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers Australia can be made at the service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 1, 2019
